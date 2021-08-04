Dorothie “Dee” Culver, 10/18/1918–07/21/2021 passed away July 21 in Anacortes, WA.

She was almost 103. Dorothie was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota on October 18, 1918 to Rev. Grant S. Moore and Edla Johanson Moore.

She was the oldest of five children.

Dee married Clifford Culver on Sept. 17, 1938 in Dickinson, North Dakota. They had three children.

Life was hard on the prairie, so they packed up everything and moved to Whatcom County, Washington in 1947.

Dee was very active in her children’s lives: PTA, 4-H leader, and 4-H chaperone to name a few.

In the 1960s, she became a Washington State Dairy Princess chaperone. She loved her “girls” and traveled extensively with them throughout the state, U.S., and Bogota, Columbia.

Dee had many hobbies in her long life. She was an accomplished seamstress, a talented oil painter, and she enjoyed making jewelry for family and friends.

Dee looked forward to spending time in Hawaii every winter. Dee and Cliff bought a time-share in the ‘70s and continued to enjoy the warmth and sun for 25-plus years.

In 1995, she lost her dear Clifford after 57 years of marriage. In 2001, she married John LeCompte and they enjoyed five years of marriage before he died in 2006.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Della Wilson, Doris Carlson, Diana Bruce, and her brother Dale Moore.

She was also preceded in death by husband Clifford Culver, son-in-law Richard Nelson, and husband John LeCompte.

Her special friend Cecil Thomas also preceded her.

She is survived by her children Larry Culver (Virginia), Linda Nelson, and Diana Bakkom (Jerry), four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest (227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273), or a charity of your choice.

A private family service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, WA.

To share memories of Dee, please sign the online guestbook at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

A special thank you to the team at Hospice NW and their loving care these past few months.

The family is also grateful for the incredible care mom received from the caregivers at Chandler’s Square and the Visiting Angels staff.