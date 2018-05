Douglas Brian Elsbree, age 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, following a brief illness. Doug was born in Bellingham to Don and Greta (Zoerink) Elsbree on June 4, 1956, growing up in the Lynden area. Doug attended Lynden Christian School, graduating in 1974, followed by two years at Skagit Community College where…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now