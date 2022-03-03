Duane Colyar

Duane Earl Colyar (Danny, Papa) died peacefully in the Whatcom Hospice House on March 20 in Bellingham. He was 81.

Duane was born on Oct. 12, 1940 in Ashland, WI to Earl Colyar and Eileen Heglund.

Duane was an awesome Papa, dad and husband. He is survived by wife Pam Colyar, sons Aaron (Jaime) and Jon (Theresa), daughter Sarah (Todd), six grandkids, and three siblings: Fred, Susan and Mike.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 1 at Hope Lutheran, Lynden with a reception to follow at Hope Lutheran basement. Rev Dick Cathell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Duane’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Whatcom Hospice or Hope Lutheran Church, Lynden.

Condolences can be sent to Hope Lutheran or to the family.

The family would like to thank Whatcom Hospice for their fun and compassionate care of Duane.