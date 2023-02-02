Duane E. Mellott passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, he was 87 years old.

Duane was born in Bellingham, WA to parents Eugene and Rose (Gillis) Mellott in April of 1935. Duane lived in Nooksack, WA for over 25 years. He married Joanne Mellott, who passed away in 2012. Duane was a sheet metal worker with the Local Union 66 most of his life. He served in the United States Marines.

Duane loved to build and restore old cars; buying, trading, and rebuilding was his favorite hobby. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends who stopped by the shop to chat or help with a project. He is survived by his sister Delores Zimmerman of Bellingham, WA. Duane will be buried in Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham, WA next to his family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.