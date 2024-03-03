Dwight Vernon Chilton, aged 90, completed his final journey on March 21, 2024, in Lynden.

Born in Ruble, Missouri, to Grant and Alpha Chilton on Dec. 27, 1933, Dwight’s life was a testament to unwavering faith, boundless love and selfless service.

Dwight married the love of his life, Eileen K. Brawley, at the Nazarene church in Redford, Missouri, on July 11, 1953. His dedication to his country was evident as he served two years in the Army before embarking on a journey that would lead him and his family from Missouri to Washington State in 1965.

Initially, Dwight worked alongside his father in the berry business until 1975 when he assumed ownership of Chilton Berry Farms. Later on, he transitioned into a new chapter of his career, becoming an insurance agent for Country Companies, where he served until his retirement at the age of 67.

Retirement didn’t slow Dwight down; instead, he redirected his energy towards serving his community and church, Crosspoint Nazarene Church. He tirelessly visited shut-ins, provided transportation for friends to appointments, and ran errands, embodying the spirit of compassion and kindness.

Dwight’s legacy extends beyond his professional and community contributions. His life was a testament to his deep faith in God and his fervent belief in sharing the message of salvation. He never hesitated to engage others in conversations about faith, always seeking to lead them towards Christ with unwavering love and gentle guidance. His question was, “do you know where you will spend eternity?” and then he would say, “tell me your salvation story.” If you didn’t have one, he would make sure you did.

Dwight is preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Alpha Chilton, his brother Norman Chilton, and Great Grandson Cecil Frazier. Dwight’s memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Eileen K. Chilton, and their four daughters: Carol Weg (Rick), Ann Kleindel (Don), Pam Postma (Brent), and Kelly VanderVeen (Pete). He is also survived by his four sisters: Yvonne Bieshevel, Janice Newman, MaryJane Haak (Ken), and Rae Overstreet (Larry). Dwight leaves behind a legacy of love, including 10 cherished grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

The Chilton family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Christian Health Care Center for their exceptional care and compassion during Dwight’s final days. In celebration of Dwight’s remarkable life, a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29 at Crosspoint Nazarene Church in Lynden. All who were touched by Dwight’s life are welcome to join in honoring his memory and legacy of love.