Each tribe gets $380,000-plus from the state in COVID fight

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that $20 million in emergency Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is now available to the 29 federally recognized tribes in the state to bolster their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These tribes include the Lummi and Nooksack in Whatcom County. “Tribes…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now