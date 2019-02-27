Ed L. Hanks, age 76, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2019 at his home in Lynden.

Ed was born on July 9, 1942, in Bellingham and raised by foster parents William and Violet VanEtten. After graduating from Meridian High School and serving three years in the U.S. Navy as a photographer, he worked numerous sales positions that kept him on the road a good deal. He was a talented singer and spent many years working in clubs and thoroughly enjoyed that phase of his life. In later years until his retirement, he filled his time driving bus and entertained his passengers with a variety of music recorded on discs.

Ed was kind, humorous and helpful. He loved his wife Gloria and his family more than anything in the world and was extraordinarily kind and giving. Ed was the most patient man you could imagine, never rushing or raising his voice. He was incredibly passionate about classic cars and belonged to a number of car clubs. He loved the camaraderie of the clubs and thoroughly enjoyed entering his roadster in car shows, eventually winning more trophies than he could have ever imagined. He loved spending time with family and friends, always telling jokes and stories and on occasion singing songs. He loved hearing people laugh and he lit up the room wherever he went. He was particularly fond of boasting about getting back together with Gloria Telgenhoff — his high school sweetheart — after 48 years apart! The two were married at long last on Feb. 28, 2013.

Ed was preceded in death by his foster parents, William and Violet VanEtten; his foster brother, Charles VanEtten; and his half-sister, Donna McGee.

He is survived by his wife and absolute love of his life, Gloria Hanks; his children, Eddie (Sarah) Hanks, Dawn (Glen) Johns, and Joy (Roger) Lawrence; his step-children, Trudy Belwood, Darla (Duane) Erb and Micah (Tammie) Lagerwey; sister Maxine (Dixon) Stremler; brother-in-law Terry (Karen) Telgenhoff; foster sister Dayanna (Dick Erickson) Kaylor; foster sister-in-law Jean VanEtten; half-sisters Bonnie (John) Gardipee, Arlene McGee, Sharon Suttle, Linda (Dru) Wilson; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Ed’s family asks that you consider making a memorial donation to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227.

A private service was held for Ed on Valentine’s Day. To share your memories and condolences, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.