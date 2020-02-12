Edith Plagerman, age 93, went home to her Lord on Monday evening, Feb. 3, 2020.

She was born in Hull, North Dakota, on June 16, 1926, to John and Elizabeth (Droog) Haak.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence, in 1989; and her brother Alvin Haak.

Edith is survived by her dear sister, Lois Hollaar, in Chicago; children John (Deanne) Plagerman, Marilyn (Bill) Bosman, Garris (Joy) Plagerman, Tim Plagerman, Bob (Jayleen) Plagerman; and all their families of eight grand- and 14 great-grandkids.

Edith’s memorial service was held Monday, Feb. 10, at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.