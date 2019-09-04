Eldon Kahny

Eldon J. Kahny, age 95, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Everson.

He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife of 60 years, Emily (Kerkman) Kahny. He is survived by daughters Joan Yoder (Alan) and Marilyn Sippy (Martin); son James Kahny (Doray); four grandchildren, Jeff and Chris Yoder and Lauren and Ryan Sippy; and sister Dyann Alexander (Dick).

Born in Pierce, Nebraska, to Frank and Emma (Kolterman) Kahny, he was raised in Nebraska and Springfield, Oregon. A graduate of Springfield High School, Eldon served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked for the JC Penney Company for 37 years and retired in Lodi, California, in 1984. He had been a resident of Everson for 12 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bellingham, and the Lynden Senior Center.

Burial will be in Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at his daughter’s home in Everson. Call Sig’s (360-656-5459) for service details. Location information can also be found on the website.

