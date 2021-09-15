Eldon Schouten

Eldon Anthony Schouten, age 77, of Lynden passed away Monday, Sept. 6 in Bellingham.
He was born Feb. 21, 1944 in Bellingham to parents Anthony and Wilma Cleona (Morgan) Schouten.
A celebration of Eldon’s life will be announced at a later date.
To view a more complete obituary and share thoughts and memories of Eldon please log onto www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
