Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Mellema, June 8, 1937-April 28, 2023.

Betty Mellema went to heaven on a beautiful spring day in Lynden, Washington with her family by her side. She was 85. Born in Sheldon, Iowa to Ann [Pankonen] and Jake Van Kommer, Betty grew up in a mom-and-pop restaurant and garage in Sheldon, learning to make fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and fresh baked pies. The family later moved to Bellflower, California where her dad’s Schwinn bicycle shop was the center of activity. Betty enjoyed going to the movies, especially musicals. A graduate of Bellflower High School class of 1955, Betty loved art and decorating, and worked at a furniture store.

She met young dairy farmer Jack Mellema while cruising the Bellflower Boulevard strip. They were married in 1957 and moved to Chino, where Betty put her cooking and decorating talents to use as a homemaker, wife and mother. In 1970, the family moved their dairy to Lynden, and Betty learned gardening and canning from her beloved River Road neighbor ladies, while managing an active household of six children. In their later years, Betty and Jack enjoyed travels to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, many other states, and Canada. A charter member of Mountain View Christian Reformed Church, Betty was a prayer warrior for family, friends, and everyone she met, especially for those who were most in need of friendship. One of her greatest joys was being with her grandchildren, and she spent countless hours reading books to them, baking cookies, and keeping up on their lives.

Betty is survived by daughters Karen (John Steensma), Lisa (Mark Groeneweg), Beverly (John Vree); sons Jeff (Karen Schulz), Bernie, and Brian (Kim Harrison); grandchildren Jason (Danielle), Matt, Megan (Averil), Kate (Brad), Ben, Ellie (Jordan), Zach, Michael, Collin, Eric, Larissa, and Kestin; beloved great-grandchildren, Isaak, Faith, Eliza, Logan, Ryder, and another on the way; brother Mark (Ruth) VanKommer, sister-in-law Ruth (Ron) Bode; brothers-in-law Dirk and Wilbur Mellema; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by Jack, her beloved husband of 57 years; her parents; brother David; and infant daughter Esther.

The family is grateful for special care given by Megan, Lisa C, Marla, and Thea, and the compassionate care provided by Christian Health Care Center. Following private graveside services at Ten Mile Cemetery, a celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday May 13, at Mountain View Christian Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Dr, Lynden WA 98264, or Project Hope, 205 South B.C. Ave, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.