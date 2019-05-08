Elizabeth Fluit passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the age of 84. She loved gardening and was especially known for growing beautiful lilies. Elizabeth was very independent and loved any type of work.

Elizabeth was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Lebanon, Iowa, to parents Dick and Cora (Faber) VanHofwegen.

Elizabeth was married to Teunis Fluit on Dec. 29, 1954, in Lester, Iowa. They bought a farm near Rock Rapids, Iowa, and raised four children there. They moved to Lynden in 1978 and had another son there. Teunis passed away in 1981 and Elizabeth raised her last son on her own. She cleaned houses and grew and sold flowers.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Teunis; brothers Marinus VanHofwegen and Bill VanHofwegen; sister Kryna Rozeboom (Dick); and sister-in-law Betty VanHofwegen.

Elizabeth is survived by daughters Harriet Kattenberg (Henry) of Hull, Iowa, and Charlotte Pitman (Scott) of Harrison, Alaska; sons Teunis Fluit (Joanie) of Joseph, Oregon, Henry Fluit (Amy) of Weiser, Idaho, and Patrick Fluit (Paula) of Pasco, Washington; 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by brother Adrian VanHofwegen, Case VanHofwegen (Albertha), Dick VanHofwegen (Mary), Arie VanHofwegen, John VanHofwegen (Jessie), Herman VanHofwegen (Joan), Bob VanHofwegen (Delores), Martin VanHofwegen (Bernice), Carl VanHofwegen (Joyce); sister-in-law Traci VanHofwegen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

You are invited to join Elizabeth’s family for a memorial service at noon Saturday, May 11, in the Netherlands Reformed Congregation, 8581 Depot Rd., Lynden, followed by burial in Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden.