Ellen Hess

Ellen “Cookie” Hess was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 29, 1949, and the world was not prepared for the force of nature that she became.

She was the daughter of Max Krugel. Over the course of her life, she traveled much, loved much, and cared for many! On Dec. 2, 2019, she followed her parents, family and beloved friends through the veil. She touched so many lives, human and canine alike, that she will never truly be gone. She will live forever in our hearts and will be missed each and every day until we meet up again on the other side. Rest well, Cookie. We will see you again.

You are invited to a celebration of Cookie’s life at Gillies Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.