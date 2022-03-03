Elsie Wood

Elsie Angene Wood was born Nov. 15, 1927, and passed away Feb. 26, 2022.

Elsie was born in Fort Laramie, Wyoming to Charles Eugene Parrish and Andris Hall Parish. She graduated from Meridian High School in 1945.

Elsie married A. Wayne Wood in 1946 and lived on the family dairy farm until 1984.

Elsie always had a huge garden, was a great cook, and canned everything she could. When they retired, they became snowbirds and traveled to Quartzsite Arizona for many years. They visited every state except Hawaii.

After Wayne passed she enjoyed dancing at several senior centers two or three days a week well into her 90s where she made many new friends.

Preceding Elsie in death was her husband Wayne Wood, parents Gene and Andris Parrish, sister Carol Parrish Tyas, brother Kalen Parrish, sister-in-law Carrol Wood Werkmeister Meyer.

Elsie is survived by her children Diane (Doug Bouwman), Perry (Ivana) Wood, Ross Wood, and Scott Wood; brother Gene Leroy Parrish, sister Sharon (Corky Lenz), sister-in-law Lillian Wood DiSalvi, seven grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and a first great-great-grandson due this month, many nieces and nephews, and the many friend she has made on this journey called life.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. at Ten Mile Grange on Hannigan Road, Lynden.

Memorials may be sent to Ten Mile Grange or to the Meridian School Foundation Wiser Lake Fund. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.