Eric Edin, 52, of Bellingham, passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Eric was born in Bellingham on Jan. 18, 1970 to parents Rodney and Virginia (Smith) Edin. Eric graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1988 then Bellingham Vocational Technical Institute in 1990 for Diesel & Heavy Equipment.

Eric worked 30-plus years as a farmer and mechanic. He worked for Professional Turf Growers in Sumas for more than 25 years.

Eric was born and raised in Nooksack and lived his adult life at the family farm in Bellingham.

Eric is survived by his wife of nine years, Rejeana Edin, step-daughter Katreana (Michael Estus and their children Samantha, Kandaz, William and Gideon), step-daughter Jessica Touchstone, father Rodney Edin, sister Mandy (Mike Hadeen and their children Kyle, Kaitlyn, and Ryan), and beloved cat Rocky.

Eric is preceded in death by his mother Virginia Edin, grandparents Ray and Coral Edin, grandparents Tom and Wilhelmina Smith.

A burial service will take place in Nooksack Cemetery on Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at the family farm in May. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.