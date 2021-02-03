Ernie TerWisscha went home peacefully to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 26, 2021, with his sons at his bedside.

He looked forward to Heaven, to see Jesus face to face and to join his wife, parents, two sons and so many dear friends and relatives who went on before him.

Ernie was born March 5, 1935, near Bejou, Minnesota, to Ernest Sr. and Agnes (Sweep) TerWisscha. After completing high school, Ernie settled in Lynden and met his “Rosie,” RosaLee Hollander. They were married 64 years until RosaLee’s death in 2019.

As a young man, Ernie served in the U.S. Army for two years and received an honorable discharge. He then worked as an auto mechanic, service manager and salesman. Ernie and RosaLee welcomed six sons over the next 10 years. During this time, Ernie started his first business, Norwest Hydraulic & Pneumatic. In 1976 he and his brother-in-law purchased Pacific Insulation. He retired after many years of residential and commercial insulation projects.

Ernie and RosaLee were longtime members of Third Christian Reformed Church. They enjoyed fellowship with many in the Lynden community. Some of their favorite activities together were square dancing, fishing and travel. They saw every state in the country, often visiting Army buddies and extended family. They even traveled overseas to Holland to see relatives there.

Ernie was a gifted woodworker and often created handmade Christmas presents for his sons and grandchildren.

Ernie and RosaLee built a new home on acreage behind the old family home on Hannegan Road. In the following years, they acquired several RVs and enjoyed snowbird winters in California and Arizona.

Ernie is survived by son Rick (wife Rose) TerWisscha of Lynden, son Roger’s widow, Erika TerWisscha of Sunnyside, son Ron (DaMond) TerWisscha of Everson, son Randy (Terri) TerWisscha of Bellingham, son Ray (Lynn) TerWisscha of Sumas, and son Ryan TerWisscha of Lynden. Also surviving are one brother, Lester, and one sister, Betty; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.

A celebration of life for Ernie will be held at a later date.

The family thanks Lynden Manor for the loving care shown to both Ernie and RosaLee over the past two years.

Memorials may be made to Starfish Ministries of Lynden or a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.