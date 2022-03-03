Esther Olson entered into God’s kingdom on Feb. 12. She was 100 years old.

Esther was born July 25, 1921 to Eddie and Theresa Berg.

She grew up in Starbuck, Minnesota, proud of her Swedish heritage.

On Oct. 4, 1942, Esther married the love of her life, Samuel Olson.

They spent 57 wonderful years together until his passing in 1999.

Those who knew Esther would describe her as loving, loyal, and caring. She was pretty and petite, intelligent, and tough. Esther was a devoted Christian and a true matriarch to her family.

Esther loved her husband more than anything and she always stood up for family.

Some of her favorite activities included crossword puzzles, card games, camping, visiting family and friends, and watching baseball. She was hardworking and reliable, and worked as a clerk at Safeway in Lynden for 17 years.

She was a truly wonderful cook, but whenever she called her family to the dinner table, she would apologize that nothing turned out quite right. It brought a laugh from all, especially her two grandsons.

Esther is survived by her daughter Judy (Sterly) Engman, son Gary (Carole) Olson, grandsons Tim and Kevin Engman, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Esther is preceded in death by her beloved husband Sam, and her siblings Elsworth, Leander, Evelyn, Helen, Mildred, and Edna.

Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St. Bellingham, WA 98225.

To share your memories and condolences, please visit Esther’s online guestbook atwww.molesfarewelltributes.com.