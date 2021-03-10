Ethel Gobbato

Ethel Louise Gobbato (Noni to her family and many friends), 91, of Lynden, passed away at PeaceHealth of Bellingham on Feb. 8, 2021. She passed from complications of aspiration pneumonia (not COVID). She would be the first to tell you that she still had more living to do — she had such a zest for life — but that was not to be.

Ethel Louise Freeman Gobbato was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Blaine, Washington. She was the fifth of six children born to Lewis Freeman and Bessie Allen Freeman. On her mother’s side of the family she was descended from homesteaders who came from Tennessee to Washington Territory. On her father’s side was descended from Icelandic immigrants who settled in Washington during the early days of its statehood.

Ethel attended Blaine schools where she met Giulio Gobbato, her future husband. She graduated in 1947 and attended Bellingham Business School before marrying Giulio on Sept. 10, 1949. They moved to Pullman WA where Giulio attended veterinary school at Washington State University, and Ethel provided support for their new family, working for the phone company and waitressing part-time. After graduation from vet school, they moved back to Whatcom County and eventually settled in Sumas, where they created a veterinarian practice, built their dream home and raised their family. The business flourished at the hands of a very competent veterinarian and with Noni acting as receptionist, head bookkeeper and clinic assistant. Her family often marveled at her as she assisted our dad in surgery while almost simultaneously preparing another great family meal — alhough, it should be noted, the two events did not happen in the same room.

Noni’s strong faith and commitment to help others led to a long history of volunteering. She spent numerous hours at the Bellingham blood bank, at the St. Peters (footills) food bank and The Living Desert in Palm Desert CA. Her favorite volunteer experience was at an underprivileged grade school in Mecca CA reading with ESL students.

She recently moved to Meadow Greens in Lynden, where she quickly became an unofficial ambassador, always looking in on her neighbors to encourage them to join her in a walk, a card game or happy hour. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. Our mother lived a long and productive life filled with purpose, faith and service.

Noni was preceded in death by Giulio Gobbato, her husband of 54 years; Adam Carlberg, her 22-year-old grandson; Cairo Salvatierra, her son-in law (Gail); also four of her siblings: Alan Freeman, Vernon (Babe) Freeman, Gloria Freeman Bergman, Nora Freeman Atwood.

Noni leaves behind her children and their spouses, Gregory Gobbato, Gary Gobbato (Nancy), Gail Gobbato Salvatierra, (Ron Davis), and Gina Gobbato Wassenaar, as well as her only surviving sibling, Marilyn Freeman Mitchell. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom she loved very much: Matt (Jacque) Gobbato, Mike (Kailey) Gobbato, Stephanie (Jon) Carlberg Kooistra, Cairo Salvatierra, and Nicolas Salvatierra. Great grandchildren include Antonio and Olivia Gobbato (of Matt and Jacque) and Axel, Luke, Caitlyn and Abigail Kooistra (of Jon and Stephanie). Ethel also left behind too many wonderful nieces and nephews to mention.

Even though she is no longer physically with us, Noni remains the heart and soul of our family. She is our hero and our inspiration. A dear friend described her as being one of those “shiny” people, a person who always made others feel better. Her family saw her as the most capable, caring and generous person they will ever know. She would often take people into her home who needed a little help or a warm place to stay for a few nights. She had a passion for living every day to the fullest, and she was a friend to everyone.

As much as we would love to gather to celebrate her life, it just isn’t safe to do so at this time. We hope that we will be able to do so in the summer or fall.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice, as her list of charities was extensive.

The family extends our sincere thanks to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses who provided such wonderful care to our Mom.

Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at www.JernsFH.com.