Ethel Gobbato

Ethel Louise Gobbato (Noni to her family and many friends), 91, of Lynden, passed away at PeaceHealth in Bellingham on Feb. 8, 2021. She passed away from complications of aspiration pneumonia, not COVID. She would be the first to tell you that she still had more living to do (she had such a zest for life), but that was not to be.

Ethel Louise Freeman Gobbato was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Blaine. She was the fifth of six children born to Lewis Freeman and Bessie Allen Freeman. On her mother’s side of the family she was descended from homesteaders who came from Tennessee to Washington Territory. On her father’s side she was descended from Icelandic immigrants who settled in Washington during the early days of statehood.

Ethel attended Blaine schools where she met her future husband, Giulio Gobbato. She graduated in 1947 and attended Bellingham Business school before marrying Giulio on Sept. 10, 1949. They moved to Pullman WA for Giulio to attend veterinary school at Washington State University, and she provided support for their new family, working for the phone company and waitressing part-time. After graduation from vet school, they moved back to Whatcom County and eventually they settled in Sumas, where they created their veterinarian practice, built their dream home and raised their family. The business flourished at the hands of a very competent veterinarian and with Noni acting as receptionist, head bookkeeper and clinic assistant. Her family often marveled at her as she assisted our dad in surgery while almost simultaneously preparing another great family meal (although, it should be noted, the two events did not happen in the same room).

Noni’s strong faith and commitment to helping others led to a long history of volunteering. She spent numerous hours at the Bellingham blood bank, at St. Peter’s foothills food bank and the Living Desert in Palm Desert. Her favorite volunteer experience was at an underprivileged grade school in Mecca, California, reading with ESL students.

She recently moved to Meadow Greens in Lynden, where she quickly became an unofficial ambassador, always looking in on her neighbors to encourage them to join her on a walk, a card game or happy hour. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. Our mother lived a long and productive life filled with purpose, faith and service.

Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at www.JernsFH.com.