Evelyn Williams

Evelyn Faye (Weaver) Williams, 92, of Everson passed away peacefully Jan. 28 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham.

Evelyn was born July 27, 1930, in Shannon County (Winona), Missouri to Roy Weaver and Alice Shelton Weaver.

The entire Weaver family, which included Evelyn’s siblings Lela Mae, Donald Ray and Anna Kay, moved to Whatcom County in 1946. Evelyn graduated from Meridian High School in 1948.

After graduation, Evelyn, while on a date with Austin Williams, met and later married the love of her life, his brother Wade Williams. They were married at the Laurel Baptist Church on July 2, 1949. Their son Darrel Wade Williams was born in 1950, followed by the birth of their daughter Luanne Sue Williams in 1951.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wade, her son Darrel (Lyn) and her sister, Lela. She is survived by her daughter Luanne Williams of Everson granddaughter Marcie Johnson of Blaine and great granddaughters Bryann Johnson of Aberdeen and Josie Johnson of Blaine.

Evelyn is also survived by her brother Don (Diana) Weaver, of Bellingham, WA and her sister Ann (Don) Hubbard of Ferndale. Evelyn had a large extended family located throughout Whatcom County, in The Dalles, OR, in MO and IL, which consists of cousins, nieces and nephews.

After 25 years as a bank teller at a local bank in Lynden, Evelyn retired to pursue her many hobbies. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, canning, reading, solving the daily crossword puzzle and working in her flower gardens with roses being her favorite.

Evelyn also had a great passion for crocheting rugs from old sheets and other items. One quickly learned not to leave anything behind (my favorite shirt, for example) as you may find it while admiring her latest award-winning rug.

Evelyn won first place one year at the Northwest Washington Fair for one of her rugs. That rug is still going strong years later. Evelyn started to display and sell rugs at the Bellingham Covenant Church in Bellingham at their bazaar due to their popularity.

What started as something to pass time after retiring turned into a not very profitable but immensely satisfying occupation.

Family, friends and those relationships meant everything to Evelyn. She thoroughly enjoyed staying up to date on everyone and spending quality time with family and friends. We would like to invite you to honor the life of Evelyn at Moles Funeral on Saturday Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Whatcom Hospice House at https://whatcomhospice.org/ or charity of your choice.