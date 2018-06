Evelyn R. Williams passed away on June 4, 2018 at age 94. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 2, in Greenacres Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. in United Church of Ferndale. Please share memories at www.molesfarewelltributes.com….

