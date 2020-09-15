Ferndale bans recreational fires

All outdoor burning prohibited; propane, natural gas fire pits, barbecures still allowed FERNDALE — The City of Ferndale banned all recreational fires on Sept. 10 in accordance with recommendations given by Whatcom County Fire District #7. The move puts the city’s ban at Level 2, which prohibits all outdoor burning within the city limits, including…
