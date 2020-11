Levy at lower rate passing with 62.4%; needs 50% to pass By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Ferndale School District Superintendent Linda Quinn was hoping and praying for 51% approval of the district’s Educational Programs and Operations Levy renewal. After 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, she and the rest of Ferndale learned that the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now