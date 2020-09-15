Four Whatcom wastewater plants called ‘outstanding’

OLYMPIA — Four wastewater treatment plants in Whatcom County are among the 125 in the state winning the Outstanding Performance Award for another year. Locally winning operations are those of the Birch Bay Water and Sewer District and the cities of Everson, Ferndale and Lynden. Nearly one-third of Washington’s treatment systems earn the top-performing status…
