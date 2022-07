Fran Wyngaert passed away June 23, in Lynden at the age of 94.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church July 6, at 11 a.m. with a graveside service at Enterprise Cemetery to follow at 2 p.m.

To view her full obituary and share memories in her online guestbook, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.