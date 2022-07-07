Frank Handy

Frank tried to protect those God put in into his life. He was the seventh son of 10 boys and five girls born to Robert T. and Elvira H. Handy in Donna, Texas.

At a young age, Frank oversaw his younger brothers.

At 17, Frank joined the Navy, serving two tours in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart. He swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States, four more times, serving in the police departments of Augusta, GA; Corpus Christi Police Academy, TX; Ft. Benton, MT; and Bellingham.

Frank walked the streets in blue about 20 years, before going to work for the Washington State Employment security.

His first marriage ended in divorce. Later he married, Michal Raney. They raised three children in Bellingham. Frank was a good listener, slow to speak, and slow to anger.

His signature was a fedora hat, a pen in his pocket, a leatherdog on his belt and a hanky in each back pocket. He made staying healthy a priority.

The day after saying “I probably have another 10 to 15 good years left,” Frank died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Survived by: wife, Michal; Marcus (Kimberly), Faith, Silas, Boaz; “Mara”(Erich) Danke, Lily, Cid, Robin; Chauncey (Cate), Clara. Siblings: Delia Ybarra, TX; George, GA; Robert, WA; Abel, AZ; Oscar, TX; Norma Garcia, TX; Roy, TX; RoseMary Handy, TX.; large extended family. Deceased: parents; siblings: Chauncey; Katie; Adalberto; Beatrice; Edward; Lee. Memorial to be held Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m. at North County Christ the King church in Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Service.