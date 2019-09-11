Frank Longo Jr., of Lynden, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Bellingham. He was 78.

Frank was born in Renton on Jan. 16, 1941, to Rose Marie (Scaramuzzo) and Frank Longo Sr. After finishing school, Frank worked as a truck driver and then supervisor for the Continental Baking Co. before joining his step-children at Colacurcio Brothers Construction Company as a dump truck driver and dispatcher.

Frank was a dedicated family man and avid outdoorsman who loved to camp, hunt and fish. He also was a craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands on woodworking and mechanical projects. After retiring, Frank discovered a love for travel, especially on cruises.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, in 2013. He is survived by his son Michael (Holly) Longo; step children Daniel (Katherine) Colacurcio, Christopher (Katheryn) Colacurcio, Diane (Jeff) Coston, Frank (Dyan) Colacurcio and Kathy (Pat) Harkins; 33 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way; brother Joseph (Marge) Longo; and two nieces.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Redeemer Church, 211 Northshore Dr., Bellingham, WA 98226.

