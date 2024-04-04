Freda Groen, age 93, passed into the Lord’s presence on April 12, 2024. She resided at Stafholt Health and Rehabilitation in Blaine the past year.

Freda was born on Nov. 2, 1930, in Pipestone, MN to Leonard and Gertrude VanBeek. She moved with her family in 1942 to Lynden, Washington, and attended Lynden schools, graduating from Lynden Christian High School in 1948.

Freda married William “Bill” Groen on Nov. 2, 1949. They settled on a dairy farm east of Sumas where together they worked and raised six children. In 1974, after selling the cattle, they started a hoof trimming business. Freda and Bill moved to Lynden in 1982 where they later retired.

Mom had a deep reverence for the Lord, and portrayed her faith in everything she did. She was humble, generous, and treasured time with her family. She was the best mom and grandma, always prioritizing our needs.

Freda was involved in church and community activities including Bible studies, the Lynden Lions Club, and Gideon International. Mom had the gift of hospitality and service, and offered food to anyone who stopped by.

Freda enjoyed children, needle work and sewing, baking, gardening, bocce ball and camping. She also enjoyed music and sang in the church choir and “The Messiah.”

Freda was employed as school bus driver, a CNA at the Christian Health Care Center, at The Curt Maberry Farm, NW Professional Services, and Dick Bedlington Farms.

Freda is survived by her six children: Sharon Groen (Earl), Diane Silves-VanderVeen (Duane), Harlene Elenbaas (Glen), Ron Groen (Cathy), Deryl Groen (Shari), and Marlys Bedlington (Dick). Freda had 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Freda is preceded in death by an infant son, husband Bill in 2007, two sons-in-law, and three siblings.

Her family wishes to thank the Stafholt caregivers and staff for their loving care of Freda.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church, 1010 Front St., Lynden, preceded by graveside services at 10:15 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden.

You may watch the memorial service live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Freda’s name to Lynden Lions Club or Gideon International, POB 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lynden.