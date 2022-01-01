Freda Henken

Freda Lil Henken of Bellingham slipped away to heaven on Dec. 24, 2021.

She was 85.

Freda was born July 25, 1936 in Great Falls, Montana. She was the second oldest child of Ray and Martha (Todd) Evans. She outlived her three siblings: Dorothy Houk (Port Angeles, WA), Fred Evans (Bremerton, WA) and Eileen Scott (Morton, WA).

Freda attended school in Sims, Montana, and graduated from Port Angeles High School. She played the clarinet in the high school marching band.

After graduation, Freda worked in secretarial positions, including the WA State Governor’s office.

It was while she was working in Olympia and living in Tacoma that she met and married Edwin Henken of Lynden. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10, 2021.

Her last secretarial position was at Third Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Freda also ran an offset printing business from her home, printing bulletins for local churches.

After retirement, she enjoyed gardening, playing the piano and watching the deer who often visited her home in Bellingham.

Freda considered her family to be her greatest accomplishment. She enjoyed raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow. She will be remembered for her strong faith in the Lord and her equally strong sense of humor.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Edwin Henken, her four children: Renee (Henken) and Craig Huizenga, David and Katie (Mitchell) Henken, Karen Henken and Ray and Monica (Kindsvater) Henken, sisters-in-law Elaine (Henken) Gibbs and Glenda (Henken) Rylaarsdam), nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service took place at Gillies Funeral Home on Dec. 31, 2021. She is interred at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden.

Condolences may be sent c/o Ray and Monica Henken, 6900 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”