Frederick Thompson

Frederick James Thompson, age 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 13.

Frederick was born on Oct. 30, 1925, in Bonners Ferry, ID to James and Edna (Ball) Thompson. He grew up in Grandview, WA.

Frederick served in the Army Infantry as a corporal during World War II in the Philippines with the Army B Battery, 165th Field Artillery Battalion.

Frederick graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington. He belonged to the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

Frederick married Vivian Wood on Sept. 9, 1949. They had three children, Susan, James, and Gene. They also had four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Heather, Ryan, and David. There are many great grandchildren.

Frederick worked as a structural Engineer for Boeing for over 30 years. His hobbies include rockhounding, hunting, and whittling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Vivian of 53 years, his sister Lorraine, and brothers Jack and Dick.

He was a member of Newport Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, WA.

No services per his request.

Donations may be made in his name to American Cancer Society.