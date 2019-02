Measure is virtually identical to November’s By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — It’s decision time again in Ferndale. Voters will reconsider the Ferndale School District’s $112 million facilities bond on Tuesday, Feb. 12, after the bond failed to garner the required 60-percent supermajority necessary to pass. The November vote was close, short by about 1.5…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now