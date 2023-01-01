At 79 years old, a life well lived sadly came to an end on Jan. 19.

Born June 17, 1943 in Bellingham to Norman and Gertrude Lunde, Gary A. Lunde was the first born to the Lunde family, his little sisters Marion Saari (Ed) of Spokane, Amelia Lunde of Bellingham and Sue Priebe (Frank) of Everson are still laughing at the childhood memories.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Dayle Lunde. Gary loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

After many years of working at Ford dealerships, he retired from Titus-Will Ford in 2012. Gary and his beloved 2008 Ford Mustang then moved into a retirement community, the Golden Rose.

This became his passion, his life work. He cared deeply about the future of such communities, an avid member of AMHO (Association of Manufactured Home Owners). Helping neighbors, food bank runs and storage …also known for something as simple as opening jars.

Gary loved country music, time with family and taking care of his community. He will be greatly missed by so many, especially that laugh.

Gary is survived by the sisters mentioned, son Scott Lunde (Linda), granddaughter Alyssa Smith (Ian) and great grandson Kaysen Faircloth.

Please join us for a celebration of life, March 4, 1 p.m. at Fruitland Grange, 11102 86th Ave. E, Puyallup.

Potluck, because Gary would have loved it. The hot dog roller will be onsite. Bring your food, your smiles and love.

Funeral arrangements by McKee Funeral Services.