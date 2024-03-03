Gary Abercrombie

Gary Abner Abercrombie, 76, of Everson died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2024.

Gary was born in Everett on April 16, 1947 to Wayne Milton Abercrombie and Norma Isadean Purtteman. He was raised by Harry Burgess Greenleve after his father passed away and moved to Sumas as a young adult.

Gary is preceded in death by his loving wife Theresa, and sisters Billie Tollerud, Carrol Sunde and Roberta Abercrombie.

He is survived by siblings Carrollanne (Botch) Hollibaugh, Dan Abercrombie and Jack (Beth) Abercrombie; Kids Heidi (Russell) Jorgensen, Jake (Jackie) Abercrombie, and Kate (Jordan) Nelson; Grandkids Joe Shaw, Ericka Shaw, Mike Shaw Jr, Taryn Abercrombie, Denten Abercrombie, Aidan Abercrombie, Ethan Gibson, Kimber Nelson, Geneva Nelson, Haile Nelson; and Great Grandkids Ashton Shaw and Chloé Cuviello.

Gary was a mechanic his entire life and was well known for his love of cars. He particularly had a love of Studebakers and believed every car was a daily driver.

Gary belonged to many car clubs over the years including The Whatcom County Cruising Association, Rebel Cruisers, The 5-6-7 Club, and The Studebaker Driving Club.

The family wishes to honor Gary with a celebration of life at 1 p.m. June 2, 2024 at Berthusen Park. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to bring their classic cars in Gary’s honor.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.