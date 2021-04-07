Gene Nims, age 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bellingham.

Gene was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham on June 28, 1941, to Verl and Eileen (Becker) Nims of Sumas. Gene grew up on the Sumas family farm and graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1959. He married Correan Crabtree in 1963 and together they had two sons, Jeff (Lisa) and Steve (Nicole), and six grandchildren.

Gene enjoyed a long career working at Intalco Aluminum of Ferndale, starting in 1966. After Intalco, Gene finished his working career at True Value in Lynden where he made many friends in the community.

He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and enjoyed sharing the many memories they created during these trips. Gene was an avid sports fan, from watching high school sports to Huskies football, the Seahawks and Mariners. He continued to say “they should have given the ball to Marshawn!”

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Correan, and his parents.

He is survived by his two sons and their families; his four sisters, Gayle (Jack) Wylie, Judy Nims, Joy Jordan and Gloria (Rich) Smithey; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

At Gene’s request, no memorial service will be held.

