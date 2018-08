Georgia Nieuwendorp, age 86, of Lynden, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 from Alzheimer ’s disease. Georgia was born June 6, 1932, in Van Buren, Missouri, to parents Henry and Bessie (Neer) Buchanan. She graduated from Lynden High School. Georgia married Lowell Nieuwendorp and they had three sons. Together they loved fishing in Alaska,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now