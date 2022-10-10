On Oct. 7, Gerald Norris passed peacefully into the gates of heaven with his wife Cindy by his side.

Gerald Dean Norris was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Ashville, North Carolina to Boice and Mae Norris. He moved with his parents and two brothers to Hamilton, Washington in 1948.

Gerald graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1958. He played football, basketball and ran track. His love for sports continued to his last days. He was a faithful fan of the Cougs, Seahawks, and Mariners.

On Aug. 12, 1961, he married Colleen Kirkpatrick (Newton). They had three children together: Shawna Walton (Ron), Charez Norris (Craig) and Dean Norris.

On Oct. 11, 1991, Gerald married his best friend Cindy Ellis and gained four more children, Lesha Miller (Jason); Nick Ellis (Dana); Lance Ellis (Jasmine); and Leah Bosman (Tyler) who he loved as his own.

Gerald worked hard to support his family and at times even worked two jobs.

Gerald’s careers included logging alongside his dad, delivering milk, owning a heating oil business, and working for Intalco where he progressed to a foreman and eventually retired.

At Intalco, Gerald earned his nickname Gomer. Gerald and his wife started Valley Baptist Church in their home and he was instrumental in building the church that still stands today.

Gerald was ordained as a deacon when he was just 26 years of age. He became a member of First Reformed Church in Lynden in 1993 and called it home until his final days.

Gerald was a generous and supportive dad and husband. He coached his children’s baseball and softball teams.

Being a tall and at times intimidating man, Gerald’s family felt safe and loved. He was a fierce protector of those he loved.

In his retirement, Gerald was always found with his wife Cindy by his side. He and Cindy spent 18 winters in Yuma, Arizona at Sun Vista Resort where Gerald was known and loved by all. His friends there became like family and all the dogs knew where to get treats.

Gerald made friends easily and mentored many young workers who worked under him. He was always willing to help another person, kind of a jack of all trades.

Gerald worked hard and modeled that trait for his children. He was always willing to help those in need.

Gerald’s engaging smile and personality drew people to him. The more Gerald teased you the more you knew he loved you.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Boice and Mae, his brother JB (Red), his in-laws Harold and Mary Smith, a special sister-in-law Carol Smith, brother in-law Gordon Neevel, and a precious granddaughter Sadie Grace Ellis.

Gerald leaves behind those listed above, along with his brother Bud Norris (Marcia), brother in-law Jim Smith (Donna) and sisters in-law Jeanne VanDalen (Mick) and Audrey Neevel. 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his loyal dog Muffy. He will also be missed by lots of friends.

You are invited to join the family in celebrating Gerald’s life on Friday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225.

The family would like to say a special thank you to nephew Ronnie Norris, friend Dan Bode, hospice nurse Andrew, and Caregiver Andrea who made Gerald’s last days easier.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.