Geralynn Benson

Geralynn (Geri) Sue Benson went to be with her heavenly father on March 16, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was 70 years old.

Geri was born in Bellingham to Frank and Jackie Bouwman on Nov. 8, 1953. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1972. After high school, she continued working as a CNA at Christian Health Care Center.

On May 7, 1974, Geri married her high school sweetheart, Mark Benson. Geri stayed home to raise their five children on a small family farm south of Lynden. Geri was a wonderful, loving, and patient mother who instilled a Biblical foundation in her children. She loved gardening, knitting, crocheting, the beach, and watching her children and grandchildren in all their activities.

Geri returned to the workforce in 1990 at the front desk for Nooksack Valley Disposal. In October 1997, she began her 27-year career at Lynden Manor as the head receptionist. Geri was well-loved by the residents, their families as well as the staff of Lynden Manor.

Geri was a longtime member of Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. She was very involved in her church over the years. Geri sang in the choir and on the praise team, served as a deacon, wrote the church newsletter, and attended Bible studies.

Geri will be greatly missed by her husband of 49 years, Mark; her children Melanie (Joel) Van Den Brink, Brandon (Kim) Benson, Danielle (Trevor) Jorgensen, Sheena Oldham, and Matthew (Lindsey) Benson; her 12 grandchildren; her siblings Lori (John) Schnieder, Carol (Mark) Bratt, Terri Bouwman, and Kent (Candace) Bouwman; her in-laws Linda (Bill) Solvason, Marv (Bonnie) Benson, and Richard Farrell; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Jackie Bouwman; parents-in-law Bert and Cecilia Benson; sister-in-law Marlene Farrell; and grandson Dylan Oldham-Redlightning.