Gerrit “John” TeVelde, age 84, was ushered into Glory surrounded by his family on Sunday, Feb. 12.

John was born to Lubbertus “Henry” and Gertrude (Vos) TeVelde as the sixth of nine children in Brooten, MN on May 18, 1938.

John completed school through the eighth grade before beginning to work. John met his love, Elsie Ver Steeg, and after many church youth rallies and rides in his Plymouth, they were married on March 4, 1960. Together they had six children.

John worked various construction and farm jobs in Minnesota, until he and Elsie moved to Washington in March 1968, where John first worked for HF Kok Construction before forming a partnership in Evergreen Builders in 1978.

In 1992, John split off on his own and started Evergreen Backhoe, where he operated backhoe and installed water, irrigation, and sewer systems throughout Whatcom County with his sons.

After closing his business, John was employed more recently by D.L. Sorenson, Iverson Earthworks, and Curt Maberry Farm.

John loved to be outside, especially sharing camping, fishing, and hunting with his family. He enjoyed taking the scenic route, most often Highway 9. John was a member of Covenant Grace United Reformed Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Albert, Conrad “Con”, Herman “Herm” and sisters: Berendina “Bernie” Ras, Elaine Grumbles, Johanna “Joey” Hoogeterp, and son Duane.

John is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Elsie; sons: Chuck (Debbie) of Wenatchee, WA, Gary (Deanna), Dale (Lori), Brian (Jennifer) all of Lynden, and daughter Darlene (Jason) of Everson; and daughter-in-law Ann of Umatilla, OR. He will be greatly missed by sisters: Bertha Smit of Ferndale, and Gertrude Bothof of Wisconsin and in-laws: Carol TeVelde, Nell TeVelde, Gloria (Arvin) Patter, Curt (Harriet) VerSteeg, Bev (Ken) Veltkamp, and Kathleen “Leen” Brower.

Many nieces and nephews will miss their favorite, fun uncle.

John was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and will be missed by all.

You are invited to join the family for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

Graveside will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m., followed by 2 p.m. Memorial service at Christ Fellowship in Everson.