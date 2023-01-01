Glen L. Bajema, 79, of Grand Rapids, Michigan formerly of Lynden, passed away Feb. 5 from cancer.

Glen was born in Lynden to James and Fannie Bajema and graduated from Lynden Christian High School. He married Joann Westervelt and they had three children, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Glen later married Marsha Deur, who preceded him in death.

Glen owned his own refrigeration repair business and was retired at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his wife Marsha, his daughter Gail Van Beek, his parents James and Fannie Bajema, brother Sherman Bajema, infant sister Lois Bajema and brother in law Shorty Nymeyer.

Glen is survived by first wife, Joann Bajema, daughters Gina Gorsenger (Don) and Lori Velthuizen (Scott), sister in law, Doris Mae Bajema, sisters Sylvia Nymeyer and Jane Scholten (Ron), as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren all of Lynden.