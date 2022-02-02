Greg Kosanke, age 69, passed away at home in Bellingham on Sunday, Jan. 23. He was born March 13, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas to Capt. Carl W and Mary C. (Rebenack) Kosanke.

Greg graduated from O’Dea High School, Western Washington University and earned his law degree from Gonzaga University. He married Joan Neupert June 1977 and had three daughters.

As a longtime attorney in Whatcom County, Greg was a partner in Smith, Kosanke & Wright in Lynden.

Beloved brother, father, grandfather and uncle, he traveled the world and enjoyed scuba diving, snow skiing, the Zags and the Sonics, kicking ass in court, and watching his grandkids run around his house and play in the lake.

Greg was preceded in death by his father Carl Kosanke and his mother Mary Kosanke Bibeau.

Greg is survived by his three daughters, Jane McCabe, Lucy Kosanke Fournier, and Amy Kosanke, grandchildren Daisy, Ava, Fisher, and Gage, siblings William, Thomas, Catherine, and Angela.

Greg was laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington.

A celebration of Greg’s life with reception will be held on his 70th birthday, Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham.

You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.