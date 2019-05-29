Gurmeet Sangha

Gurmeet Kaur Sangha, age 56, passed suddenly on May 23, 2019. Born in India on Jan. 31, 1963, she later immigrated to America with her two young sons to join her husband in Everson in 1993.

Gurmeet was well known for her giving kind heart, delicious cooking, easy-going manner and strong-willed work ethic. Her smile filled not just the room, but the entire house.

Gurmeet leaves behind her husband of 37 years, two sons, a daughter, and two grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres, 5700 Northwest Dr., Ferndale.

