Harold Cronk

Harold Eugene Cronk, 90, watched his last cowboy movie and slipped into eternal life on Nov. 4.

Harold was born in Chatfield, MN, Aug. 13, 1932, the fourth of seven children to Otis and Hattie Cronk.

Harold graduated high school in Igloo, SD in 1951. He served as a paratrooper in the US Army 82nd Airborne Division and was a Korean War Veteran.

In 1957, Harold married Margaret Mary Reichlin of Ferndale. After a welding apprenticeship at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard and farming in South Dakota, Harold settled with his growing family in Deming, where he worked as a welder and union ironworker until he started Cronk’s Welding and Repair at Nugents Corner, WA serving area loggers, farmers and the local community for 24 years.

Harold loved his wife and 14 children, taking great pride in his family of seven daughters and seven sons.

Harold was indomitable, affectionate and hard working. Generous and loving, he showed a genuine interest in people, always quick with a story and a wink.

Retiring in 2003, Harold and Margaret traveled the country in their camper, visiting relatives and friends and he turned his many skills to restoring his collection of antique tractors and trucks.

After her death in 2017, Harold greatly missed Margaret, his wife of 60 years but remained surrounded by family, sharing love with his many kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He loved to treat his guests to breakfast at the local diners.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Hattie Cronk and five siblings, Harry Cronk, Thelma Groh, Phyllis Pullar, Raymond Cronk, and Ruth Rancourt; his sweetheart Margaret, his children Louise Baker, Martin Cronk, and Rosanne Cronk, and son-in-law Javier Gutierrez.

Harold is survived by sister Ethel Litwiler and children Theresa Joy (Bob), Mary Farrell (Mike), Joanne Cesar (Jeff), Kevin Cronk (Valerie), Lawrence Cronk (Jen), Beverly Grigware (JD), Glen Cronk (Lisa), Darrel Cronk (Michelle), Lyle Cronk (Jenny), Virginia Gutierrez Titus (Pat), and Myron Cronk (Catherine).

Harold is also survived by his grandchildren: Ryan (Meaghn) Joy, Vanessa (Parker) Lancaster, Robin (Brett) Fleskes, Mary (Shawn) Findley, Philip Joy, Loretta (Kevin) Donegan, Katrina (David) Thomas, Timothy, Andrew, and Victoria Joy; Brandon (Clarice), Monica and Dylan Farrell; Angelica, Marian, Regina, Vincent and Julia Baker; Geri-Lynn and Jacy-Anne (Ross) Rivera; Ashley (Cody) Nolte, Matthew (Alex), Tyrel (Kayla), and Kerianna Cronk; Jeremiah, Bridgid, Kilian, Cecilia, Blaise, Kolbe, and Siena Cronk; Cassandra & baby, Viviana, Danielle, and Jacob Grigware; Agnes, Grace, Audrey, Margaret, Alice, Martin, Hugh, Joseph, and Baby Cronk; Jason, Trevor, Peter, Shelby, Maria, Kirsten, David, James, and Betty Cronk; Amelia, Anna, Joseph, Lillian, Harold, Hattie, Philomena, Pearl, and Lucy Cronk; Rosana, Nicolas, Diego, and Joaquin Gutierrez, Laura-Kelly and Eugene Titus; Genevieve, Leah, MaryAnn, Justin, and Angela Cronk.

Harold is also survived by his great-grandchildren Michael, Liam, Edith, and Autumn Joy; Laurelle, Aurora, Thea, and baby Lancaster; Addyson, Jameson, and Scarlett Fleskes; Julianna and Suzanna Joy, Bryce and Darol Findley, Brittany (Michael) and daughters Emma and Riley Earling, Clarissa (Chase) and son Maverick Holley; Bellarose Donegan; Lexi Bowden, Avri, Marli, David Jr., Marilynn and Juniper. Thomas; Elisa Farrell; Brayden, Levi and Avery Nolte; Briar and Adeline Cronk; Cooper and Baby Boy Cronk.

Harold was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Deming, for 56 years. The parish will host his rosary (Wednesday 7 p.m.) and a funeral mass will be celebrated (Thursday 11:30) at St. Peters Church in Deming, followed by burial and St. Peters Cemetery in Kendall.

