Harold Davies

Harold Lee Davies, who will be remembered for his commitment to family, fine craftsmanship and heartwarming laughter, died on March 27 at 92.

Harold, also known as Hal, was born to Griffith Owen Davies and Jennie “Jean” Dykstra in Seattle. His mother, whom he remembered fondly, died when he was 3. Harold and his father lived in many homes in Seattle, often in a big house on Beacon Hill with extended family, including his grandparents, who emigrated from Wales. Young Harold spent summers in Lynden, his mother’s hometown, forging lifelong friendships with his cousins, even if they did consider him a “city slicker.”

Harold attended Beacon Hill Elementary and Cleveland High schools. He ran paper routes so he could buy model kits, beginning a lifelong passion. Harold started working at Mrs. Wickman’s Home Made Pies at age 14. Four years later, he began delivering bread to grocery stores for bakeries including Buchan’s, Hansen, Langendorf and Gai’s, work that supported his family for four decades.

During the Korean War, Harold was posted to Germany from 1950 to 1952. He ran the Army motor pool and skied on the Army team.

After he was discharged, Harold returned to work at Buchan’s where he met Pride Elizabeth Neaville. Their first date was to a Buchan’s Bakers basketball game. They were happily married for almost 65 years, changing and growing together, becoming a perfect team. They turned their home and yard in Kenmore into a beautiful, comfortable place for themselves and their children, Karin (Jean-Marc) and Chris (Tamella).

Harold’s favorite place was his workshop, where he always had a project. His workshop was perfectly organized and always clean. He had the right tool for every job. Wearing overalls and plaid shirts handmade by his wife, Harold designed and built furniture and cabinets; carved intricate designs; built model sailboats, half-hulls and trucks. He helped Chris build a family home in Duvall. Harold believed “you are your ride.” He customized several Ford F-150s and Mazda RX-7s. He also built and raced an outboard runabout.

Harold’s family was his greatest source of happiness. He generously gave his time to his children’s activities, including Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts and Little League Baseball. He took the family camping, skiing and hiking. He especially enjoyed fishing in Alaska with his son.

Harold was friendly with everyone and loved for his laughter. He was a role model to many, and his legacy will be felt for generations.

Harold also is survived by three grandchildren, Danielle Chavali, Brian Davies and Lauren Bouju Davies; one great-grandson, Sailesh Chavali; and a large extended family.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial is not planned at this time.