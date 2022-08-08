Harold Markham Jr. 

Harold Beverly Markham Jr. 88 years young is from Sumas. He resided at 9438 Hovel Road, Sumas, the last couple of months before moving to the Christian Health Care Center where he pass away peacefully Tuesday night, July 26.

Harold was born Jan. 13, 1934, in Quincy, IL, to Harold Sr. and Lucille Markham. The family moved to Sumas in 1949. He has one sister, Mary Ann, married to Wayne Sorenson and they reside in Arizona.

Harold graduated from Nooksack Valley High School. He met his wife, Carolyn Joan Carter and they were married June 20, 1953, in Snohomish.

Harold had many different jobs but his last job was at Darigold where he worked every position and retired working in the lab.

Harold enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, fishing, and wood work. He would spend time hoeing in his garden and raspberry fields. He was a person who always was busy.

Harold was a Boy Scout leader in Sumas. He was part of Search and Rescue in Whatcom County and climbed Mount Baker many times. Later in life, Harold and Carolyn became snowbirds and traveled to Dessert Hot Springs every winter. It was there he became an avid photographer, going into the desert to take the unusual picture.

Harold was also very active in his church, helping out with Vacation Bible School and other activities with his camera.

He was a member of the Sumas Lions Club and every year he worked the fireworks booth.

Harold loved to tell stories and no one could tell a story the way he could.

Harold’s wife Carolyn passed away in November 2012. He later met Charlene Engelhart who became his best friend and partner.

Harold is survived by his children Beverly Latham and Tony Tholl of Sumas, Paula and Brian Dotson of Jacksonville, FL; Debra Franks of Cedar Rapids, OH; Harold III and Barbara Markham of Richland, NC; and Gena and Brian Dunn of Tacoma

Harold had six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Harold’s celebration of life will be at the Sumas Advent Church in Sumas at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, we would rather divide the fund between a couple foundations. Charitable donations can be sent to the Markham family at 9438 Hovel Road, Sumas WA 98295.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.