Harold Watters

Harold (Hal) Thomas Watters passed away on Sept. 26.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1950, to Thomas Watters Jr. and Patricia Ruth Watters in Seattle.

Hal owned and operated a variety of businesses in the Seattle and surrounding areas throughout his life. He was best known for founding Hal’s Meats and Seafoods in Lake City, Washington.

He was devoted to his family and, as anyone who knew him could attest, he had a passion for church and politics.

His enthusiasm for life and unwavering positivity touched many and will missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Jane Watters, their four children Bill Watters (Trina), Stacy Fitzgerald (Tom), Jennifer Dykstra (Ryan), Lisa Williams, 10 grandchildren, brothers Stephen Watters and Ronald Watters, sister Teresa Swain, and many friends and family.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents and brother Randall Watters. He will be remembered at a private service later this month.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org.