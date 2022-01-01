Harriet ‘Bea’ Vreugdenhil

Harriet Grace “Bea” Vreugdenhil passed away on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Bea was born on Nov. 28, 1927 in Lynden to parents Dick and Maggie (Oordt) Biesheuvel.

Bea attended Lynden Christian School and then Lynden High School graduating in 1945. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital Nursing School in 1948.

Bea then entered the US Army on Feb. 16, 1951 where she served in Japan and Korea. She was discharged on Feb. 18, 1954.

On Jan. 27, 1956 she married Jake Vreugdenhil and they were married for 53 years. Bea worked for several doctors in Lynden and then 30 years for Dr. Fred Graham in Bellingham. Bea is survived by her children Doug Vreugdenhil and Janice (Mark) Hinton, grandchildren Ian (Kristen) Hinton and Heidi Hinton and great-grandchildren Kaelyn and Jake.

She’ll be greatly missed by her sisters Ruth Likkel and Marge Postma, and sister-in-law Yvonne Biesheuvel.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dick and Maggie (Oordt) Biesheuvel, brother and sister-in-law Rich and Ada Biesheuvel, and brothers-in-law Rod Likkel and Doede Postma.

There will be a private family graveside service in Monumenta Cemetery the first week of January. A memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and cremation services.