Helen Beckman Rossmeisl

My beloved sister, Helen, passed into the arms of our Lord on Dec. 10, 2023, following an extended illness. She was born in a log cabin, on the family homestead in Custer to our parents, Nellie and Delmer Beckman and welcomed by our eldest sister, Rosalee, on Aug. 21, 1936.

Helen was a proud country kid and with her sisters and neighboring cousins, built bonfires, roasted apples, swam in the Dakota Creek, fished, hunted, and performed never-ending farm and household chores, thus developing a strong work ethic, that served her well throughout life.

Helen graduated in 1952 from Custer Junior High and Ferndale High School in 1955. Following completion of her cosmetology degree, Helen worked many years at Bellevue’s House of Leonard, returning to the Bellingham area in the 1970s, where she operated her beauty shop and joined WWU’s Environmental Services Team. It is there she met Richard (Rich) Rossmeisl, the love of her life. They married and after retirement, traveled extensively with their RV Club and enjoyed their time together regardless of activity. When you saw one, you saw the other. Always together.

My shy, quiet sis was a loyal Custer girl and treasured lifelong friendships with fellow classmates, as they socialized and entertained with song, at local nursing homes. She was always in attendance at Custer events and deeply appreciated Custer United Methodist Church, for years of hosting special events and providing the glue holding our beloved community together.

Helen was preceded in death by our parents, sister Rosalee, nephew Dennis, brother-in-law Donald and beloved husband Richard. My dear sister will be missed by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren, and special friends. She was my co-conspirator, friend and growing up, my keeper and protector. She took me along on her dates, let me wear her FHS jacket until it was in tatters, and put miles on her roller skates. I wish I had told her that she was the best big sister a kid could have. Love and miss her every day, Shirley.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on March 23, 2024 at the Custer United Methodist Church, with refreshments to follow. A private family interment will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park.

The family suggests remembrances be made to the Custer United Methodist Church, 2996 Main Street, Custer, WA 98240, to support their continued service to the community.