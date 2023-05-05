Helen Darlene (Dykstra) Dykes won her 15-year battle with cancer on May 14, 2023 and went home to her Lord and Savior.

Helen was born Nov. 28, 1946 to Oscar and Catherine (Matter) Dykstra in Bellingham, WA. She attended Lynden Christian School. Her family and faith were her greatest treasures.

Helen married Cleveland “Dwight” Dykes on Feb. 14, 1969 and together had three children. Dwight and Helen’s home was a revolving door of family, friends, and their childrens’ friends. Mom was a wonderful hostess and her home was always decorated to perfection. Mom loved her yard and shared that love with her family and friends. Many yards have flowers that started at Helen’s.

Helen is survived by her son Troy (Sheri) Dykes, daughter Amy (Joe) Stone, grandchildren Devin (Shelby) Dykes, Malia (Jeff) Reynolds, Jeremy (Robyn) Dykes, Avery, Jacob and Dawson Dohner, and Paxton Stone; son and daughter at heart Matt Dohner and Gina Mathers. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Greta (Chuck) Lulkovich, Kathy VanderMeulen, and her brother in laws Phillip (Winnie) Dykes, Tommy (Paula) Dykes and Leo (Linda) Beld and many many nieces and nephews that she adored.

She was greeted in heaven by her son Jeremy (1993), her husband Dwight (2007), her parents, her brother Pete (Joanne) Dykstra, sister Janet Beld, brothers-in-law Glen Huleatt and Henry VanderMeulen, and sister-in-law Delona (Dykes) Hammond.

Mom’s greatest prayer was that her children, grandchildren and friends would know the Lord so they will join her in heaven someday.

Mom served her God, family, and friends with joy and love her reward was after 30 years finally getting to have Mother’s Day with Jeremy again!! All is now well.

Family and friends are invited to the Graveside service in Greenwood Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Second Christian Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.