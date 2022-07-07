Helene Hillestad, born to Mary and Clyde Rogers on Aug. 2, 1932, in Hartford, Iowa, died unexpectedly on July 6. She was 89 years old.

Helene and her husband John lived in Falfurrias, Texas; Blaine, Washington; El Paso, Texas; Anchorage, Alaska, and ended up back in Lynden where they eventually retired.

After John died, Helene moved to Buffalo, New York to be closer to family.

Helene and John enjoyed traveling together and took many trips, visiting Mexico, Japan, Germany and the Panama Canal. They also traveled across the U.S. in a motorhome, stopping to visit friends and family along the way.

Helene enjoyed many hobbies, including going to garage sales, sewing, quilting and painting.

Helene enjoyed outdoor activities with her family, including berry picking, hiking, camping, canoeing and cross-country skiing.

Helene also volunteered for the Lynden Friends of the Library, Project Hope, and was active in Hope Lutheran Church.

Helene is preceded in death by her two brothers, Carrol and Don Rogers.

Helene is survived by her children and grandchildren: (daughter) Jolene and Dennis Clyburn (John) of Anchorage; (son) John and Kate Hillestad (Katie-Grace and Isabelle) of Buffalo; and (daughter) Jan and Yuki Fujikawa (Kazu, Kayla and Kai) of Nagasaki.

Please visit https://youtu.be/z0mQc6emmdg to view the memorial service that was held on Saturday, July 16.