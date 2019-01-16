Henrietta Noteboom, age 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Henrietta was known for her laughter and open-door policy in making everyone feel special and welcome.

Henrietta was born Oct. 28, 1928, at the family farm on the Polinder Road to Gerrit and Wilhelmina (Heusinkveld) Polinder. Henrietta graduated from eighth grade at Lynden Christian and then received her high school diploma from Lynden High School in 1946 where she and Don were classmates.

She married Don Noteboom on Aug. 30, 1950, after he returned from college. They had three children: Dan, JoAnn and Gayle. Together they dairy farmed in the Nooksack valley for over 40 years.

Henrietta worked at the Lynden Department Store, Jude’s Sporting Goods and McLain Drug. She was a lifetime member of First Christian Reformed Church and one of the original leaders of the Calvinette program. She enjoyed playing softball for Farmers Equipment, being a 4-H leader and singing in the choir. In retirement years, Don and Henrietta would get together to play pinochle, have coffee with the 46ers, and attend all of the grandchildrens’ activities. Henrietta enjoyed her board service for the Lynden Senior Center.

Henrietta is survived by her children Dan (Terri) Noteboom, JoAnn (Hank) Roorda, Gayle (Carl) VanWeerdhuizen; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: David, Isaiah and Ethan VanWeerdhuizen, Mark (Anna) and Dani June and Neil Kelly VanWeerdhuizen, Ria VanWeerdhuizen, Chase VanWeerdhuizen; Jamie Noteboom, Danny (Sade) and Haven, Trey and Tatum Noteboom, Angie (Eric) Larissa and Laszlo Archambault, Jason Noteboom; Amber Noteboom; Tom (Heather) Roorda, Stephanie (Andrew) and Elias and Avery Rennie, Dawn (Matthew) Payton Lukas, Caleb Chastagner, Gretchen Roorda; brother Gerrit Polinder; sister Joanne (Pete) Dykstra; brothers-in-law Bill Noteboom and Bud Neevel; sister-in-law Dorothy Noteboom; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2014; nephew Roger Dykstra; great-granddaughter Ella Anna VanWeerdhuizen; and in-laws Dick and Jean Nowadnick, Linda Neevel, Velma Noteboom and Jim Noteboom.

The family thanks the Lynden Manor nursing staff for their excellent care and loving tender ways.

Please join family and friends for the memorial service at 12 noon Friday, Jan. 18, in First Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Robert Woodyard officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, Lynden Senior Center or First Christian Reformed Church GEMS.

You are invited to share your memories and condolences in the online Guest Book at www.GilliesFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.